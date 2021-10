Mauao base track will be closed on Wednesday from 7.30am to 12pm for public safety reasons. Photo / George Novak

The Mauao base track will be closed from 7.30am to 12pm on October 20.

The closure is to ensure public safety while Tauranga City Council prunes a damaged Pohutukawa tree which is near the track.

Signage and barriers will be in place at all closure points.

For questions, please contact the council's Mauao Ranger Josh Clark on 07 577 7000.