Mount Maunganui's Intertruck Distributors invests $9m into Tauriko facility

Tauriko Business Estate has grown since this photograph was taken in 2018. Photo / File

A long-standing Mount Maunganui trucking company is investing $9 million into expanding its operations to Tauriko after experiencing the busiest year since it began.

Intertruck Distributors (NZ) Limited will become "another string to the Tauriko bow" when it opens its new facility at the Tauriko Business Estate.

News of Intertruck's expansion plans coincides with a significant milestone being reached in another major project at the business estate - the blessing this week of the site where a $400m plasterboard manufacturing and distribution facility will be built.

Fletcher Building announced earlier this year that it was relocating Auckland-based Winstone Wallboards to the business estate. The move is expected to provide a major boost to the Bay economy.

Tauranga City Council's latest building consent report showed $8m was approved for Intertruck's new industrial building and associated site works at 40 Kaweroa Dr.

It was one of 189 building consents valued at more than $62m issued in November.

Intertruck Distributors (NZ) director Comer Board said the company was moving its dealership at MacDonald St and assembly plant at Tukorako Dr in Mount Maunganui on to one site at the Tauriko development.

Board said the total cost of the project will be about $9m - about $5m for the dealership and $4m for the assembly plant.

He said the consent was approved in March when the country went into Covid-19 lockdown.

"We got nervous like everybody did and we didn't know what was going to happen," he said.

"But in July, it was just a total reverse. The orders for new trucks are just unbelievable. This is the busiest we've ever been."

The company celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Board said the demand had come from people focusing more on New Zealand-made products.

"Covid really reinforced that idea."

The decision to expand into Tauriko Business Estate was its proximity to the Port of Tauranga.

"It's an exciting new area ... and it's right among the 'golden triangle'."

Once complete, State Highway 29 would also bring a lot of business for the company as trucks would be using the highway to commute to Tauranga.

The 1.3ha site was about a third bigger than its Mount Maunganui operation, Board said.

"It is a much better design. We've put in a huge effort into the truck movement and how we are using every square metre of the land."

The project will also include an onsite VTNZ heavy truck lane, which Board said will create plenty of interest.

Tauriko Business Estate director Bryce Donne said it was exciting to see both Intertruck Distributors and Winstone Wallboards moving into the growing business estate.

"One is a local business that is growing and the other is a new arrival in town," he said.

"We want to celebrate both of them and we will continue to try and make land opportunities available for new and expanding businesses."

Bay of Plenty post-harvest kiwifruit facility Mount Pack & Cool plans to hire hundreds of workers next year, after investing tens of millions of dollars in a major expansion project.

The company expects to employ about 500 seasonal staff and 100 permanent staff

at its 6.5ha site at the Tauranga Business Estate next year.

Ray White Commercial managing director and Tauriko commercial and industrial specialist, Philip Hunt, said it was exciting to see a local business expanding into the business estate.

"For him to be moving here from the Mount is another string in the Tauriko bow."

Hunt said demand for Tauriko was "insanely busy", particularly with smaller businesses wanting to relocate to the area.

He was also speaking with a major South Island company looking to move to Tauriko.

"We are dealing with lots of other companies relocating from the Mount, Hamilton, Te Puke. It's exhilarating. It's so positive."

The new Intertruck Distributors NZ site will be prepped ready for construction on January 5.

Major consent applications issued valued over $1m

2e Ashley Pl

Construct two buildings, each with office and workshop areas.

$1,595,000

721 Grenada St

Construct a community centre.

$1,165,000

5 Domain Rd

Construct two-storey office building.

$3,360,000

20 Sunbrae Gr

Full renovation / remediation of the complete building to modernise, improve design and weathertightness. Complete removal of existing balconies, membrane, roof parapets, cladding etc. Replacement.

$1,250,000

58 Ranch Rd

Construct five-bedroom dwelling with attached double garage, swimming pool and retaining walls.

$1,400,000

286 Oceanbeach Rd

Construct two-storey, four-bedroom dwelling with attached double garage and swimming pool.

$1,226,970

336 Oceanbeach Rd

Construct two-storey, three-bedroom dwelling with attached double garage, and two-storey, three-bedroom dwelling with attached double garage (duplex). Retaining walls. $1,300,000

242 Grenada St

Villa 157: Single level, two-bedroom dwelling with attached double garage. Villas 158-159: Single level two-bedroom dwelling with attached double garage, and single-level, two-bedroom dwelling...

$2,697,500

313c Oceanbeach Rd

Construct two-storey, three-bedroom dwelling with attached double garage and retaining walls.

$1,200,000

242 Grenada St

Villas 61-62: One single-storey, two-bedroom dwelling with attached double garage and one single-storey, two-bedroom dwelling with attached single garage (duplex). Villas 63-64: two single-storey, two-bedroom dwellings.

$2,860,000

40 Kaweroa Dr

New industrial building and associated site works.

$8,000,000

11 Robley Rd

Construct two-storey, four-bedroom dwelling with attached double garage and retaining wall.

$1,295,000

10 Keahi Rise

Construct single-level nine-unit industrial building

$1,300,000

Source: Tauranga City Council