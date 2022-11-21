Construction of the B2B (Baypark to Bayfair) Project is progressing. Photo / Mead Norton

A temporary but significant change for Truman Lane traffic will be put in place next month to enable the next stage of road reconstruction in the area Bayfair area.

Overnight on December 4, a short section of Truman Lane (westbound) will be reduced to one lane between Bay of Plenty House Removals and the State Highway 29A roundabout (outside Baypark Stadium).

This means access to Truman Lane from the SH29A roundabout, and the eastbound lane up to Bay of Plenty House Removals will be closed. The temporary lane closure is expected to be in place, all going to plan, until autumn 2023.

Waka Kotahi infrastructure delivery regional manager Jo Wilton said crews have been reconstructing the eastern side of Truman Lane between the new SH29A roundabout and the former Baypark/Truman Lane roundabout since the partial opening of SH2/29A Te Maunga interchange in July.

“With this area nearing completion, work will soon start on reconstructing the next section of Truman Lane that sits within the Bay Link site.

“To protect our crew, and so they can safely reconstruct the road, we’re putting in temporary barriers, lowering the speed limit to 30km/h on a short section of Truman Lane and closing one lane to provide a safe work area.”

The changes will come into play next month. Photo / Supplied





Wilton said reducing the road to a single lane enabled work to be completed safely alongside live traffic and as efficiently and quickly as possible.

“It is important we get this piece of the puzzle under way as soon as possible. This work needs to be completed during the warmer months as work in winter is much more challenging, making road construction considerably more difficult and time-consuming.”

Once the barriers are installed around the new work zone and the traffic switch has been put in place, crews will be removing the old asphalt and excavating the ground to ensure the new road is constructed on a solid foundation.

Weather dependent and all going well, the lane closure is expected to be in place until autumn next year.

All Truman Lane businesses, including Baypark Stadium and Te Maunga Transfer Station, will remain accessible throughout the work via Sandhurst interchange and Mangatawa Link Rd.

What this means for people wanting to get to:

Truman Lane:

SH2/Mount Maunganui/Maunganui Rd/Bayfair traffic – Truman Lane will be accessible via Te Maunga interchange, SH2/Tauranga Eastern Link (TEL) and Sandhurst interchange.

SH29A/Maungatapu traffic – Truman Lane will be accessible via Te Maunga interchange, SH2/TEL and Sandhurst interchange. Truman Lane will not be accessible from the SH29A roundabout.

SH29A from SH2/TEL:

People approaching from the Sandhurst interchange continue using Truman Lane to access all businesses and to connect with SH29A. Truman Lane (via Sandhurst interchange and Mangatawa Link Rd) remains the detour route for road users travelling from Pāpāmoa/TEL to SH29A while the final off-ramp approaching Te Maunga interchange from Pāpāmoa is under construction.

The existing 50km/h speed limit will remain in place on Truman Lane except on the westbound approach to the SH29A roundabout where a temporary 30km/h speed limit will apply. All road users approaching the SH29A roundabout from Truman Lane need to give way at this intersection, including when continuing west on to SH29A.

If the traffic switch is delayed because of weather or other unforeseen issues, it will be carried out on the next suitable night.

“We ask road users to take care while they adjust to the new road layout and comply with the temporary speed limits, share the road safely with trucks and oversized vehicles, and be aware of vehicle movements in and out of Truman Lane businesses,” Wilton said.

“We’ll be monitoring traffic flows and adjusting the timing of the interchange signals to optimise traffic flows where delays are observed. But please allow extra time when travelling through this area, especially during peak periods.”

Temporary access for people walking and cycling will continue to be provided. People can cross SH2 via a new signalised crossing from Eversham Rd before connecting with Baypark/Truman Lane via a permanent footpath over the bridges and the existing temporary footpath along Truman Lane. The permanent walking and cycling connection between Bayfair and Baypark will be available at the completion of the project.



