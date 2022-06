A person has been injured on Mauao. Photo / George Novak

A search and rescue team has been called in to help an injured person off Mauao.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Mount Maunganui about 7.10pm.

It was reported a person had fallen on a walking track and was stuck with a fractured ankle on the mountain in the area above the Mount Hot Pools.

The spokeswoman said Land Search and Rescue had been advised and were seeking to bring the person down.

As of 8.50pm, no one had been located.