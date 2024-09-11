The first stage, at a cost of $5 million, will introduce high occupancy lanes on Hewletts Rd, allowing vehicles with three passengers or more to use the bus lanes.

Councillor Glen Crowther said the project was the number one priority in Tauranga’s Transport System Plan (TSP) but there was limited funding for it in the city’s 10-year plan.

Public transport improvements were number two, he said.

“To say it’s a critical project is, if anything, under-egging, it’s our number one transport project.”

The TSP is a 30-year plan made up of more than 80 transport projects for the Western Bay of Plenty region.

Councillor Glen Crowther said the project not being prioritised in the next 10 years made no sense at all. Photo / Alisha Evans

There was nothing more important than the Connecting Mount Maunganui project, but it wasn’t included in the council’s long-term plan, Crowther said.

“This project has been nixed from the plan [which] makes no sense at all.”

He wanted a Long-Term Plan amendment which included the Connecting Mount Maunganui project.

“If we don’t go down that track, we are backing ourselves into a corner.”

All of the stages are subject to funding from the NZ Transport Agency.

The council has allocated $29m in the 2024-34 long-term plan and $263m between 2035-44 to support the project.

Crowther also said not grade separating the railway line, by setting it at a different height from the road, was incredibly short-sighted. It had been part of the original plans.

Rail connections to the Port of Tauranga needed to be future-proofed because the planned freight increases were “gobsmacking,” he said.

An 11-year-old girl died after being struck by a train on the Hewletts Rd rail crossing in July 2023. Photo / Alex Cairns

Last year, an 11-year-old girl died at the Maunganui Rd/Hewletts Rd rail crossing after she was struck by a train when biking home from school.

NZTA regional manager of system design Jess Andrews said they looked at the key users of the road and did a lot of consultation to create the plans.

“Mount Maunganui and Hewletts Rd has the privilege of trying to serve everyone in a very small area which makes it incredibly complex from a transport planning perspective.”

Connecting some of the dead-end local roads would have an enormous difference on transport movements, she said.

Infrastructure general manager Nic Johansson said the planned projects in the TSP wouldn’t solve all of Tauranga’s transport problems.

“Transport planners keep telling us that we’re not going to build our way out of congestion.”

People also needed to change their behaviour to use other transport other than cars, he said.

A graphic of the preferred option for the Connecting Mount Maunganui project. Image / NZTA.

What’s planned

Stage one: occupancy lanes on Hewletts Rd and a connection from Te Maire St to Newton St at a cost of $5m.

Stage two and three: more local roads connected and bus stop upgrades at a cost of $118m.

Stage four: costed at $23m, it would include a new shared path on Maunganui Rd, and one between Tōtara St and Maunganui Rd including an overpass between Maunganui Rd.

Stage five: add additional lanes to Totara St and a flyover at the Tōtara St, Hewletts Rd intersection, costing $146m.

Tauranga City Council would pay 49% of the local road projects while the state highway projects, including the flyover, would be fully funded by NZTA.

By the end of the year, the council will be presented with a business case for approval, which would then go to NZ Transport Agency for approval.

If funding is approved the council would progress the high occupancy lanes on Hewletts Rd in 2025.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.