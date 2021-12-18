Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui property values jump 77pc in five years to $1.4m

4 minutes to read
CoreLogic says Mount Maunganui's median property values have skyrocketed 77.6 per cent in the past five years. Photo / Getty Images

CoreLogic says Mount Maunganui's median property values have skyrocketed 77.6 per cent in the past five years. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Mount Maunganui's median property values have skyrocketed 77.6 per cent in the past five years, tipping over the million-dollar mark and topping the charts for the city, a new report shows.

CoreLogic's Best of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.