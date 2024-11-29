The students said their routine involved jump jam moves, acting, singing and chanting for a well-rounded theatrical performance – complete with colourful costumes that “jingled” as they moved “with energy and spirit”.

The group took their polished routine to Jump Jam’s North Island Regional contest at Bethlehem College’s Performing Arts Centre on November 9, and clinched the Year 5-6 Advanced category.

Then, with the South Island Jump Jam contest already held on November 2, Jump Jam organisers dove straight into announcing the national champions in each category at the Bethlehem venue.

On hearing they were national champions, they students said their jaws dropped and they were “squealing with excitement”.

Mount Maunganui Primary School's winning Jump Jam team, Mount Mystics. Photo: Bob Tullock.

Coaches Lauren Wyse and Julianne McMartin were thrilled with the result and believed it was a well-deserved win after all the time the students spent practising.

Three school terms of training hard, plus Wyse said the team often begged for more practices to perfect their routine even more – had paid off.

“While practising the routine, we also took the opportunity to teach the students about another culture and showed them some videos of Bollywood moves for the students to learn.”

Wyse said the students had worked together collaboratively and incorporated their favourite moves into the routine.

Becoming a member of the group was not an easy task either, Wyse said.

There was a selection process with auditions, where both coaches looked for students who “stood out and knew the routine like the back of their hand”.

“We had about 89 kids audition, and we whittled it down to 13,” Wyse said.

“These were the cream of the crop.”

With 2024 her third year coaching the Mount Maunganui Jump Jam team, Wyse said students involved were always easy to work with as they were motivated and determined to win.

“They’re a super coachable team. They love coming to practice and they’re always asking for more practices throughout the week; and they practise in their own time.”

- SunLive