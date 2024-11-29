Thirteen Mount Maunganui Primary School students who often begged their coaches for more practice time have been crowned 2024 Jump Jam national champions.
The team’s ‘Jai Ho’ routine – inspired by the Oscar-winning drama film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ – saw them grab the national Year 5-6 Advanced title in the Jump Jam championships on November 9.
The students said they enjoyed the competition and watching all the other teams and didn’t think they were going to win “because everyone else was so good!”.
Inspired by ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, the group’s performance followed the storyline of the lead character 18-year-old Jamal Malik, from the Juhu slums of Mumbai, who ends up being on a game show called ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’.
The students said their routine involved jump jam moves, acting, singing and chanting for a well-rounded theatrical performance – complete with colourful costumes that “jingled” as they moved “with energy and spirit”.
The group took their polished routine to Jump Jam’s North Island Regional contest at Bethlehem College’s Performing Arts Centre on November 9, and clinched the Year 5-6 Advanced category.
Then, with the South Island Jump Jam contest already held on November 2, Jump Jam organisers dove straight into announcing the national champions in each category at the Bethlehem venue.
On hearing they were national champions, they students said their jaws dropped and they were “squealing with excitement”.