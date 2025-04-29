A council staff member immediately visited the site and advised the “alleged offender” the tree was a “council asset” and they had no permission to cut it.
“Unfortunately, the tree has been severely cut using techniques that are not up to the arboriculturally standards council requires on its tree assets.”
Dempsey said the council “strongly condemned” illegal cutting of trees on public land.
“These actions are not only unlawful, but they are also harmful to the environment and our community.
“Approval to carry out any modification to a public tree has to be made by our urban forest team.”
Before it was cut, the tree could be described as a “semi-mature pōhutukawa”, she said.
“Now the tree is significantly smaller and in poor condition. The cutting has left the tree exposed to unnecessary stress, and its regrowth will be more susceptible to myrtle rust.”
Myrtle rust is a serious fungal disease that infects native plants such as pōhutukawa, mānuka and, rātā.
Dempsey said police would decide whether to lay charges, and the council could also decide to prosecute under the city’s bylaws.
Penalties for “tree vandalism” varied depending on the tree’s value, damage and the likelihood of the tree’s survival.
Damage to notable trees protected under the City Plan – which this one was not – carried penalties of up to two years imprisonment or up to a $300,000 fine for an individual.
Tauranga police confirmed they were investigating the damage and encouraged anyone with helpful information to contact them via 105 and quote file number 250417/1190.
The Bay of Plenty Times attempted to contact the man who carried out the pruning.
