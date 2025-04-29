Advertisement
Mount Maunganui pōhutukawa tree severely cut in public reserve

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
A pōhutukawa tree in Mount Maunganui's May Street Reserve was severely pruned recently.

  • A Mount Maunganui resident is upset after a pōhutukawa tree was allegedly illegally cut in a public reserve.
  • Tauranga City Council filed a police complaint and says the tree was pruned without consent.
  • Police are investigating, and the council may prosecute under city bylaws for the tree damage.

A Mount Maunganui resident is furious after a pōhutukawa tree was allegedly illegally “butchered” in a public reserve near his rented home.

Tauranga City Council says it has filed a police complaint after the semi-mature tree in the May Street Reserve was “severely cut”

