Renee McMillan was a crucial part of the playcentre relocation as chairwoman of the relocation committee.
“This project has been 20 years in the making and has involved years of planning, fundraising, and navigating challenges to secure a suitable site, gain approvals, and bring the vision to life,” she said.
She said the official opening was an opportunity to celebrate what was achieved as a community.
“Playcentre is more than just an early learning space, it’s a community of families supporting each other, and this new centre now feels like home to us all.”
The opening was attended by dignitaries from Tauranga City Council, Playcentre Aotearoa and the Ministry of Education with other community members, sponsors and supporters present.
An karanga welcoming was done by Manea Ngātai of Whareroa Marae.
Throughout the relocation, the playcentre maintained close relationships with mana whenua from Ngāti Kuku and Ngāi Tūkairangi iwi, including collaborating with Ngātai to plan their whare whakatūwhera (opening).
Karen Clarkson, a playcentre parent and member of the relocation committee, said it had been a long but rewarding project.