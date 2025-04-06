Renee McMillan was a crucial part of the playcentre relocation as chairwoman of the relocation committee.

“This project has been 20 years in the making and has involved years of planning, fundraising, and navigating challenges to secure a suitable site, gain approvals, and bring the vision to life,” she said.

Sarah Jackson (left), Mount Maunganui Playcentre president, and Renee McMillan, Mount Maunganui Playcentre relocation committee chairwoman. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

The council had been working with the playcentre to find a suitable alternative since 2005.

In 2020, the Omanu Bowls Club disbanded and on August 25, 2022, a portion of Golf Road Reserve was reclassified to accommodate Mount Maunganui Playcentre.

“Completing the new playcentre involved everything from securing a site to designing and constructing the building, as well as navigating the Ministry of Education licensing process,” McMillian said.

“Through perseverance and community support, we have finally created a purpose-built playcentre that will serve generations to come.”

She told the Bay of Plenty Times the new location represented the continuation of the Playcentre movement in the community, and she was proud to have played a part in bringing it to life.

“It has provided my children with endless opportunities for child-led, uninterrupted play in a nurturing environment, with me learning alongside them.

“This centre has become our second home, and I’m grateful its completion ensures Mount Maunganui families will enjoy the same benefits our whānau has experienced.”

A pōhutukawa tree was planted by current playcentre members to celebrate their new centre officially opening. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

Sarah Jackson, Mount Maunganui Playcentre president, said the new space provided the community with the stability it needed.

Jackson said this opening achievement was a “tremendous relief”, representing 20 years of hard work and dedication.

“I’m absolutely over the moon about our move to the new centre.

“It’s the perfect space for us, and knowing the incredible effort that has gone into getting us here over the years makes this achievement even more meaningful.”

She said the official opening was an opportunity to celebrate what was achieved as a community.

“Playcentre is more than just an early learning space, it’s a community of families supporting each other, and this new centre now feels like home to us all.”

The opening was attended by dignitaries from Tauranga City Council, Playcentre Aotearoa and the Ministry of Education with other community members, sponsors and supporters present.

An karanga welcoming was done by Manea Ngātai of Whareroa Marae.

Throughout the relocation, the playcentre maintained close relationships with mana whenua from Ngāti Kuku and Ngāi Tūkairangi iwi, including collaborating with Ngātai to plan their whare whakatūwhera (opening).

Karen Clarkson, a playcentre parent and member of the relocation committee, said it had been a long but rewarding project.

“It’s been a lot of people over the years putting in effort where they can, a lot of really driven women who have created this project, made it, and seen it to the end.”

She said it felt almost “unbelievable” that the opening had happened.

“We’ve made it, and we’re proud of what we’ve created.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.