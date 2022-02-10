Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui Playcentre move to Golf Rd approved by Tauranga City Council

4 minutes to read
62-64 Golf Road, which the council approved as the new site of Mount Maunganui Playcentre. Photo / Talia Parker

62-64 Golf Road, which the council approved as the new site of Mount Maunganui Playcentre. Photo / Talia Parker

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Seventeen years of uncertainty are over for Mount Maunganui Playcentre, as the council has voted to give it a new home despite some community opposition.

The playcentre is currently at Blake Park but the council

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.