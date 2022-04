Emergency services have been called to Hewletts Rd. Photo / File

One person has minor injuries after three cars collided in Mount Maunganui today.

The incident happened on Hewletts Rd and police were alerted at 2.43pm, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance went to the scene.

One person had minor injuries and they did not need to be taken anywhere, the spokeswoman said.

St John was alerted to the incident at 2.21pm.