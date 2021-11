The TECT Rescue Helicopter winched an injured man off Mauao today. Photo / Supplied

An injured man has been winched off Mauao after falling down a bank on to rocks.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter was called to the walking track in Mount Maunganui to assist the patient, in his 70s, a Philips Search and Rescue Trust spokesperson said.

The man had been injured after the fall.

The rescue helicopter's onboard crew winched the patient from his location and transported him to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.