Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui home rented out on Bachcare earns $81,000 in a year

7 minutes to read
Bachcare figures showed a Mount home earned an annual income of $81,000. Photo / Getty Images

Bachcare figures showed a Mount home earned an annual income of $81,000. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

A Mount Maunganui home rented on a holiday accommodating booking site has earned more than the average person's yearly salary, new data shows.

But a motel owner says renting out multiple properties on a short-term

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.