Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty events industry warms up for winter after Covid cancellations

5 minutes to read
The postponed National Jazz Festival will be held in June. Photo / Andrew Warner

The postponed National Jazz Festival will be held in June. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty events venues are being "inundated" with inquiries for event bookings that are expected to boost the pandemic-hit economy.

As the border re-opens and postponed events go ahead, those in the industry are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.