Mount Maunganui entry enhanced with mature native tree planting of

A Norfolk pine planted on Maunganui Rd. Photo / Supplied

To create a calmer and more welcoming entry to Mount Maunganui, Tauranga City Council has planted a series of mature pōhutukawa, tōtara, tītoki and Norfolk pine trees along Maunganui Rd.

The 10-year-old trees, including 18 native trees and three exotics, have been sourced from a tree company in Te Puke.

Sourcing larger trees had been pivotal to the successful look and feel of the project, Tauranga City Council team leader for parks and environment Warren Aitken said.

"Mature trees have a big visual impact from day one and in future they will bring shade and beauty to this stretch of road," he said.

"Transplanting mature trees can be challenging, however, thanks to careful planning by our arborists they will adapt to their new home."

One of Maunganui Rd's newest residents, a tītoki tree. Photo / Supplied

Pilot Bay's iconic Norfolk pines, with 60 years of growth, point to what the future could look like for Maunganui Rd. Combined with the natives, these trees will create a sense of space and grandeur for years to come.

"Our city needs trees like these, and we were very happy to collaborate with several local organisations on this planting project, which is helping to create a beautiful space that encourages wildlife," Aitken said.

"Green roading corridors also help to filter emissions from traffic and make our city a healthier and more attractive place to live."