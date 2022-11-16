The Marine Parade coastal pathway will weave through the grass berm above the dunes, providing users with views of the moana and coastline. Photo / Supplied

Mount Maunganui residents and the wider community will see the Marine Parade coastal pathway begin to take shape in the coming months.

Representatives from local hapū Ngāi Tūkairangi and Ngāti Kuku blessed the worksite and the project on Tuesday morning, paving the way for works on the pathway to start, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

The pathway is a three-kilometre-long extension of the existing boardwalk that currently ends at the cenotaph/Hopukiore (Mount Drury Reserve).

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the blessing was a significant occasion.

“With this blessing and support from local hapū and project partners Ngāi Tūkairangi and Ngāti Kuku, we are now closer to seeing this project finally come to life.

“This work will pave the way for how our community, tamariki [children] and manuhiri [visitors] use this stretch of reserve in the future,” she said.

Work on the first stage of the coastal pathway is scheduled to start early next year, but initial works will start next month with the installation of a new playground on Marine Parade opposite Te Ngaio Reserve.

Tauranga City Council urban designer Guy Protheroe, commissioner Shadrach Rolleston and commission chairwoman Anne Tolley on-site at the blessing. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga City Council urban designer Guy Protheroe said the design of the pathway allowed for a wide range of users to safely experience the coastline.

“Designed with everyone in mind, the pathway will accommodate pedestrians, cyclists, users of wheelchairs and mobility devices, skaters and scooter riders. It’s a space that will allow everyone to connect with the land and moana [ocean].”

Protheroe said it was an area of cultural significance and the path would be designed to respect the natural environment and reflect elements of the long and rich history of Tauranga Moana.

Made from a mix of concrete and timber surfaces, the path will curve along the grass berm throughout the extension. In some locations it will rise onto the higher dunes to provide places to rest and take in the views over the moana and nearby motu [islands].

The project aimed to enhance access to the beach while also protecting the adjoining sand dunes and ecology.

Pathway works will start at the Oceanbeach Rd end of Marine Parade and work back in stages towards the cenotaph.

To view concept designs and to find out more about the coastal pathway, visit the council’s website.