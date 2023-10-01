Mount Hot Pools. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

The Mount Hot Pools will be temporarily closed over the next two months for planned renewals and maintenance.

The complex will close its doors on October 9 and plans to reopen on December 6, operating company Bay Venues said in a statement.

“Each of our aquatic facilities is required to close every few years for remedial work,” Bay Venues head of aquatics Matthew Strange said.

“The last closure of the Mount Hot Pools was in 2021.

“The time has come for us to replace all our pool tiles, which were installed back in 1991, and we also need to do some important maintenance work on the plant room and pool heating system,” Strange said.

“We will also use this opportunity to make improvements to the changing rooms and car parking management system and flow.”

Strange said while there was never an ideal time to close, it was one of the quietest times of the year at the Mount Hot Pools – after the September school holidays and before the hustle and bustle of the Christmas/New Year holiday period and then Easter.

While the facility was closed in October and November, regular users and visitors could access any of Tauranga’s other public aquatic facilities, including Mount Maunganui’s Baywave, Greerton Aquatic & Leisure Centre and Otūmoetai Pool.

The popular outdoor Memorial Pool facility would also be opening for the summer season on November 6.



