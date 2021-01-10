Mount Festival of Multisport: Road closures plan ahead to avoid delays

Mount Festival of Multisport for the first time will race on the Tauranga Eastern Link. Photo / File

Record numbers of athletes are expected to take part in the iconic Mount Festival of Multisport this summer with several road closures in place.

It's also the first time that Tauranga Half participants will have the opportunity to complete the cycle leg of the race on the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road (TEL).

Traffic management

Pilot Bay will be closed from 6am January 22 and Marine Parade from The Mall to Parton Rd will be closed from 4.30am on January 23.

Residents and businesses can still access their properties during the event but are asked to plan ahead for travel on those days or consider using alternative routes if possible as delays are likely.

Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road

The Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road eastbound lanes between Domain Rd and Paengaroa will be closed for the cycle leg of the event from 6am to 1pm on January 23.

For safety reasons, the Toll road and Paengaroa roundabout will be closed to spectators and traffic management will be in place.

The best place to watch the event is along Marine Parade and Oceanbeach Rd in Mount Maunganui.

Signage with detour routes will be in place in the days leading up to the event.



We recommend that you plan ahead and use alternative routes where possible. If you need to travel through these areas, please drive carefully and expect delays.

Mount Festival of Multisport road closure map