Moturiki and Mauao base track reopened after dangerous sea swells

The Mount Maunganui base track has reopened. Photo / File

The Mauao base track and access to Moturiki (Leisure Island) have reopened after being closed for dangerous sea swells.

This morning the Tauranga City Council posted on Facebook saying both were open again following dangerous sea swells last night and thanked everyone for their patience.

Yesterday, Tauranga City Council's team leader of parks and environment, Warren Aitken, said the council had been watching the incoming tide closely and had decided to close both tracks overnight as a precaution.

A deep low pressure to the northeast of the country drove gale force southeast winds on to the North Island over Sunday and Monday with massive waves causing extensive damage to the Coromandel's entire eastern coastline.

Southeast gales for parts of the central North Island have eased and MetService has lifted the weather warnings and watches which were in place.

Strong wind warnings for eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne north of Ruatoria and strong wind watches near the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty, eastern Taupō, eastern Taihape, and inland Hawke's Bay north of the Napier-Taihape Road are now lifted.