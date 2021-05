Police were called just before 6pm. Photo /

A person driving a motorbike that was part of a crash with two other cars has fled the scene, police allege.

Police were called to a crash on Turret Rd just before 6pm. Two vehicles and a motorbike were involved.

The motorbike is blocking the road.

A police spokeswoman said the driver of the motorbike fled on foot and police were making enquiries to find them.

There were no reports of injuries.