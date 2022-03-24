Sharon Strong points out moth plant pods in a hedge bordering one of our coastal walkways. Photo / Supplied

Sharon Strong points out moth plant pods in a hedge bordering one of our coastal walkways. Photo / Supplied

In and around Katikati, the soil and climate mean moth plant thrives.

This weed needs to be controlled now before the choko-like seed pods mature. From late summer into autumn, the pods burst open and release hundreds of parachute-like seeds that disperse widely.

A fast-growing, poisonous vine that originally came from South America, it's very invasive in shelterbelts and hedges. It's unwelcome in orchards as it harbours passion vine hopper, and it's even worse for native plants as it smothers them. The sap can cause painful dermatitis for animals and humans too.

Katikati environment activator Sharon Strong is hoping to boost awareness of this plant which is also called kapok vine.

"At this time of year, it's really hard to miss those plump green pods dangling out of trees", she said. "They might look tasty but they're not — they're nasty."

Strong is encouraging locals to take action. The quickest way to prevent the plant from spreading is to remove the seed pods before they ripen.

"Collect the pods now", advises Strong. "Please wear gloves and long sleeves to avoid any contact with the milky sap."

The pods must be disposed of properly in a landfill, never on a compost heap. Strong has checked and it's okay to put them in your council rubbish bin.

"Then, if possible, dig vines out using a sharp spade. If you try to pull large vines they often snap off at the base and will regrow unless you use a stump poison."

INFO + Get in touch with Sharon, email kea@projectparore.nz