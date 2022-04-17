Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Mortgage lending drops by a third, customers afraid of loan rejection as banks enforce CCCFA rules

6 minutes to read
Rupert Gough, founder of Mortgage Lab discusses tighter lending laws. Video / NZ Herald

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

New mortgage registrations with banks have nosedived by a third while a $750,000 loan fixed for one year now costs about $160 more a week than it did a year ago.

Half the loans in

