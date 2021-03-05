More people reading the Bay of Plenty Times, new figures show

More people are reading the Bay of Plenty Times, new figures show. Photo / File

More people are reading the Bay of Plenty Times, new figures show.

The regional newspaper's full-year 2020 average issue readership for people aged 15 and over is now 40,000 - 5000 more than it was in the previous Nielsen readership survey at the end of last September, and 11,000 more than a year ago.

The paper's weekly readership sits at 76,000, while sister paper the Rotorua Daily Post has held its average issue readership at 22,000 - 9000 more than a year ago.

The latest Nielsen news readership insights shows that NZME newspapers and products are in a strong position, with its five regional daily titles, which also include the Northern Advocate, Hawke's Bay Today and Wanganui Chronicle, collectively reaching 293,000 people - an increase of 26 per cent versus the same time last year.

NZME Bay of Plenty regional editor Scott Inglis said the results were extremely pleasing and the credit belonged with the newsroom team.

''Our journalists continue to produce outstanding journalism across both the Bay of Plenty Times and Daily Post, and that is reflected in these figures.

''We also introduced significant product improvements last year around our weekend editions, with the launch of the essence lifestyle magazine and Money business and property liftout.''

Inglis said it was clear to him that people were turning to trusted, quality media in print and online since the outbreak of the pandemic.

NZME Bay of Plenty general manager Greg Murphy said the latest readership results were again good news for Tauranga business that advertise in the paper.

''We are seeing an ongoing strong trend toward higher readership and increased engagement with our daily newspapers.

''This is delivering increased return on investment for these businesses who advertise locally. ''

It was also positive news for NZME's national flagship title, the New Zealand Herald, whose weekly brand (print and online) readership surged past the magic 2 million mark.

The readership of the Weekend Herald newspaper is at an 18-year high.

The Herald's average daily print newspaper readership is now at 612,000 – a 35 per cent year-on-year increase and its highest in 17 years.

The paper's Travel magazine, which is also included in Tuesday's Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, sits at 429,000 - a rise of 12,000 versus the previous survey period and up 58,000 versus a year ago.

The NZ Herald reaches 8000 more readers in the Waikato region than the Waikato Times.

NZ Herald Premium digital subscriptions continue to grow, totalling more than 102,000, including 53,000 paid digital-only subscribers.