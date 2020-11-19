Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Mitre 10 Cup: Bay of Plenty Steamers face Tasman in Nelson semifinal

3 minutes to read
Kristin Macfarlane
By:

What Argentina did to the All Blacks the Bay of Plenty can do to Tasman.

That's according to Bay of Plenty rugby historian and statistician Brent Drabble, who says the Steamers are known to "rise

