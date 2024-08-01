At 21, Milosi is the youngest of the group jointly accused of murdering 51-year-old Te Kani at a Maungatapu Rd property on May 14, 2022, and assaulting four people who visited the property the same day.

Police have previously said officers were called to the property and found Te Kani deceased.

The other defendants include Kevin Allan Bailey, 30, and Shem Williams, 32, both from Gate Pa; Mihaka Ratahi, 32, of Pāpāmoa; Kiri Mereina Pini, 42, Bodine Umuroa, 43, and Hamiora Jack-Kino, 27, from Parkvale; Hamiora Bennett, 35, from Brookfield; Huntly man Jahvaun Te Ari Layne 28; Jamie Robin Thomas, 38, of Rotorua and Witaiawa Robinson, 26, of Tauranga.

The four joint assault charges include two of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one each of assault with intent to injure and injuring with intent to injure.

Williams and Ratahi have also pleaded not guilty to charges of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice – this included an allegation Williams cleaned out his vehicle in an attempt to remove forensic evidence and that Ratahi coached Williams what to tell police about the incident that allegedly led to Te Kani’s death.

Pini and Umuroa have also pleaded not guilty to further assault-related charges and aggravated burglary.

The trial is set to begin in the Hamilton High Court on September 9.

Justice Campbell remanded Milosi in custody and a bail hearing is pending.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.



