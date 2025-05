Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Whangamatā Beach. Photo / Christopher Reive

A man’s body has been found on Whangamatā Beach.

Police said the body was found by a member of the public this morning.

While the formal identification has not been completed, police said in a statement they believed the body was that of missing man Jarrod Kingi.

Police have been searching areas around Whangamatā Harbour this week for Kingi, 44, who had not been seen since 11.15pm on Anzac Day when he left an address on Tobie Place in Whangamatā.