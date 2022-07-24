Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Ministry of Disabled People: Tetraplegic says those born with disabilities will have 'bigger better lives'

4 minutes to read
Tauranga woman Amanda Lowry became a tetraplegic after a freak surfing accident in 2013. Photo / John Borren

Tauranga woman Amanda Lowry became a tetraplegic after a freak surfing accident in 2013. Photo / John Borren

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

People born with disabilities will have "bigger better lives" due to a newly established ministry for disabled people, a tetraplegic says.

Tauranga woman Amanda Lowry was left paralysed from her armpits down after a freak

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.