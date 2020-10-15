Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Millions pulled from KiwiSaver in Bay of Plenty

5 minutes to read

More people are withdrawing their KiwiSaver. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

Bay first home buyers have withdrawn more than $61.6 million from KiwisSaver in one year while those facing hardship took out $6.3m, new figures show.

Financial experts say the scheme is the only way some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.