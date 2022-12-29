Michael Pickens (54) battles with United States Auto Club national champion Buddy Kofoid (2) at Baypark Speedway on Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

Victory in 30 laps of fierce international midget car competition was the reward for a hectic 24 hours by the team of Kiwi star Michael Pickens at Baypark Speedway on Wednesday night.

Pickens’ win over the two leading US midget car drivers of 2022 came after an early-hours rebuild of his crash-damaged car.

Pickens tumbled out of a Western Springs heat race on Tuesday night. While half his team stayed at the track and he won the sprint car feature, the other half was stripping the crashed midget and straightening the chassis.

“The team worked till 2.30 this morning and were back at 8.30 am,” Pickens said.

Facing challenges from US stars Buddy Kofoid and Justin Grant along with former NZ champ Brad Mosen, Pickens lined up fourth for the feature race and rocketed to the lead on the opening lap.

Reigning United States Auto Club champ Kofoid built high-line momentum and moved into the lead on lap three to control the race till the first caution after 12 laps. That began a scrappy middle segment of six cautions in quick succession with Kofoid and Pickens restarting side-by-side.

Kofoid led away each time except for the final restart with 13 laps to go when Pickens made the best getaway and Kofoid was passed by Grant. The two Americans got themselves locked bumper-to-bumper briefly which saw Pickens extend his lead but a charging Grant was back in touch in the closing laps.

“I had to figure out where to run the car and where not to,” Pickens said.

“The line that worked best was when I was trying to pass him [Kofoid] and that’s the line I kept running. I had to slide myself into turn three and four and get around the ruts as best I could.”

Grant explained the traffic that allowed him to catch Pickens also proved his undoing while they battled in the closing laps.

Kofoid said he didn’t feel much pressure while leading.

“The first long, green flag run felt comfortable and not pressured in any way,” he said.

“Then we had yellow after yellow. I threw everything I had at all those restarts but I had Michael next to me and he was bound to figure one of them out.

“Then I got tight racing with Michael and then somehow Justin and I got tied together. I locked my bumper on his and I hit the wall. I think it messed up the front and rear end.”

Mosen, along with Baypark racers Hayden Guptill and Max Guilford completed the top six.





California racer Jonathan Allard claimed Sprint Car feature race success at Baypark Speedway on Wednesday night.





California’s Jonathan Allard made his first Baypark appearance of the summer and came away with the sprint car feature win after chasing down Aucklander Ryan O’Connor.

The pace of the 20-lapper was only interrupted by one caution on lap seven and Allard seized his chance shortly after the restart. Tauranga’s Rodney Wood came home third for his fourth consecutive home track podium finish of the summer ahead of Stephen Taylor (Wellington) and Cole Wood (Tauranga)

“Ryan had a great start and great speed, he made me work for it,” said Allard.

“The yellow that came out allowed me to catch back up to him and I made some adjustments to the wing and to my foot work.

“I’m really excited for the competition we have here and Rodney [Wood] and the guys have put a lot of effort into the race track, and you can tell,” said Allard.

With the New Zealand Saloon Car Championship set for Baypark on January 13-14, a 30-strong field representing seven North Island tracks saw Trent Amrein (Tauranga), Jarred Fletcher (Cambridge) and Shane Laking (Hawke’s Bay) each showcase some winning pace.

The next event at Baypark Speedway is the annual Demolition “Der-Bay” on Saturday January 7 along with the Harry Fredrickson Memorial Stock Car Gold Cup.