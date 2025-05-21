A Tauranga iwi group says more help is needed to cope with addiction and mental health in the community. Carmen Hall from Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi Trust writes about the growing concerns and the “battle to get support”.
More people with “severe” mental health issues and drug addictions are turning to social workers as overburdened specialised services struggle to cope, a Tauranga iwi service provider says.
Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley said the two went hand in hand and rising use of methamphetamine had intensified the problem.
“A lot of our people have chemical-induced mental health issues caused by drug addiction, which is primarily driven by methamphetamine. Recent wastewater testing shows New Zealand consumed meth at the highest levels ever recorded.”
Last year, Ngāi Te Rangi’s Mauritau unit saw a spike in meth addiction and higher-level mental health and trauma cases. It supported 184 people, up from 166 in 2023.
He said Ngāi Te Rangi would not turn anyone away and it was taking referrals from organisations it had not traditionally worked with.
To him, the future looked bleak for those trapped in addiction.
Shee was also concerned about social workers burning out as workloads increased. Study and employment criteria could work against people with criminal records who wanted to qualify as social workers.
The former drug addict, who had been clean for more than 15 years, said those with life experiences similar to their clients often found it easier to break down barriers – and were living proof of life beyond addiction.
Recent Social Workers Registration Board workforce reports showed more social workers were leaving the profession than entering, student numbers were the lowest since 2013, and hundreds of social workers planned to retire or leave due to high workload or burnout in the next few years.
‘Battle’ to get people support
Ngāi Te Rangi social worker Patrick Mitchell, 65, is retiring after 23 years in the industry.
In his opinion, the city needed its own residential drug rehabilitation centre.
“It’s absolutely stupid when we have one of the biggest capita of drug use in the country.”
Now de Ridder is on the Takitimu House board of trustees and is a member of the Kainga Tupu Taskforce, addressing homelessness in the Western Bay of Plenty. He is also studying to become an alcohol and other drugs clinician.
“I feel proud to give back to the community I took from for so many years and to support those people who are going through similar struggles.”
Te Whatu Ora Health NZ responds
Health NZ Te Whatu Ora Bay of Plentygroup director of operations, Pauline McGrath, acknowledged access to support, especially for addiction services, had been inconsistent in the region.
“We are working to design and strengthen a more connected continuum of care—from primary and community services through to supports for people with high and complex needs."
Mental health service providers had access to workforce development and post-graduate training in mental health and addiction. There were also free online training resources that any social service provider could access through workforce centres.
- Additional reporting Samantha Motion
Editor’s note: This article was contributed by Carmen Hall, communications advisor for Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi Trust and former Bay of Plenty Times journalist. NZME sought comment in response from Te Whatu Ora Health NZ.