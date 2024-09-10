Aaron de Ridder stayed at Takitimu House from March 2021 to July 2022. Photo / Megan Wilson
Tauranga father Aaron de Ridder had “nowhere to call home” after being released from prison.
His mother, who he planned to stay with, had died and he had “lost everything that mattered” to him.
With a history of recidivist offending and imprisonment, de Ridder was referred to Takitimu House in March 2021 – a transitional housing facility in Tauranga.
After staying there for 16 months, and with the help of Takitimu House staff, he rebuilt his life.
The 43-year-old is now a “proud and contributing member of our community” – he works full-time for Ngāi Te Rangi helping people who struggle with addiction, is an active father to his three daughters, a Takitimu House board of trustee and he lives independently.
There were “no real services or places” for men to get support to help them transition off the street, she said.
Stakeholders including the police, Tauranga City Council, district health board, Work and Income, churches and housing providers met to discuss the problem and potential solutions.
They invested in a feasibility study to look at indigenous homelessness which became the “blueprint to roll out services”.
Angus said Takitimu House, which has capacity for 20 people, provided a “roof over their head immediately”.
Its services had developed over time. A social worker had always been on-site, and it engaged with other community organisations such as mental health, budget advice, Kaupapa Māori services, and the courts, she said.
It worked with providers who could help clients “reconnect back into our community” sustainably and long-term.