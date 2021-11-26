Merivale School closes after suspected arson destroys playground

The blaze took place just after midnight on Friday. Photo / Kruz Noda

A playground fire at Merivale School is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one crew responded to a "small fire" on the school grounds just after midnight on Friday.

Both police and the fire investigator were at the scene this morning, he said.

A post on the school's Facebook page said it was closed today due to an incident that took place overnight. The post reiterated it was not Covid-19 related.

URGENT- due to an incident at school during the night school will be CLOSED today Friday 26 Nov. This is NOT Covid related. Posted by Merivale School on Thursday, 25 November 2021

A police spokesman said: "Staff are treating the cause of the fire as suspicious and making further inquiries."

In a Facebook post, police said the fire has caused "significant damage" to the equipment.

Police said they were "seeking the public's help to assist their investigation into an arson".

Police would like to hear from anyone who may know anything about the fire, and ask them to call 105 and quote the file number 211126/7942.