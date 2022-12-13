Daybreak or evening are good times to see marine life and wildlife at Ōhiwa Harbour. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

Daybreak or evening are good times to see marine life and wildlife at Ōhiwa Harbour. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

OPINION:

There were many times when I was living in Switzerland when I would see scenery that reminded me of home - ‘that could be New Zealand’. Usually when I was sitting by a lake, or looking at a mountain or hilltop scene.

I think our country has some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. Diverse, rugged in places, and often with stunning sunsets.

I’m sure every country has its own unique beauty, much-loved by its citizens. I remember a serviceman, after a tour of duty in Afghanistan, telling me it was a godforsaken, desolate country. I bet to the Afghans, there is no place on earth like their country.

I think most people, even if they have had to move away because of conflict, think kindly about their country of birth, the region they come from and its rare beauty. Comparisons with other countries seem pointless to me.

I have been reminded in the last month just how beautiful New Zealand is by my Swiss friend.

He lived here in the 1960s, and over the past 10 years has been coming back every couple of years to catch our summer. On our travels, he keeps pointing out how green the grass is. I’ve told him this is not the case in all parts of New Zealand, but he finds the colour amazing.

He always remarks on the number of cows and sheep we have in New Zealand. I tell him they do not roam at will.

Cattle are housed in Switzerland, winters being too cold for them to remain outside. He knows we have more sheep than people. I said we stopped counting once we reached 20 million.

He notices the colour of leaves on trees; the trees themselves. Everything to do with nature, he marvels at. Rain cloud formations have been getting a fair bit of attention over the past 10 days.

At first, I listened with interest and agreed. But then it dawned on me that I have been doing our natural wonders a disservice. Taking them for granted. It has taken an overseas visitor, a nature lover, to point out the striking beauty of New Zealand.

I think over time I just stopped being observant and paying attention. Yet nature and the environment play an important part in our lives.

People will often use the outdoors and nature to heal, meditate and restore their health.

Sometimes being alone with nature has helped many people to grieve. The stillness and isolation with only the birds for company. ‘Taking to the hills’ or ‘going bush’ means literally that for thousands of people. And we use our natural environment for all manner of sports.

Travelling with someone who is constantly pointing out how beautiful New Zealand is has been a big wake-up call.

I never thought I took New Zealand’s natural beauty for granted. But I am struggling to remember when the last time was that I noticed the small things here that bring joy; the greenness of our hills and countryside, the clean fresh air. When did I last look at the sheep and cows grazing as I sped by? Take off my shoes and stroll along the beach? Sit quietly by the lake?

We know about climate change and the impacts it’s already having on our environment. What is taken for granted could be lost some time in the future.

With summer just around the corner, it seems the ideal time to travel and see the country - with eyes wide open to the natural beauty of New Zealand. It’s never too late to reconnect with nature.

- Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has worked in the private, public and non-profit sectors. Today she writes, broadcasts and is a regular social issues commentator on TV. Of Te Arawa, Merepeka believes fearless advocacy for equity and equality has the potential to change lives.