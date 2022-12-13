Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: New Zealand’s natural beauty is there to enjoy

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
4 mins to read
Daybreak or evening are good times to see marine life and wildlife at Ōhiwa Harbour. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

Daybreak or evening are good times to see marine life and wildlife at Ōhiwa Harbour. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

OPINION:

There were many times when I was living in Switzerland when I would see scenery that reminded me of home - ‘that could be New Zealand’. Usually when I was sitting by a lake,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times