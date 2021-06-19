Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

'Mental distress' biggest health issue as workplace anxiety and stress counselling climbs

7 minutes to read
More people are seeking workplace counselling due to stress. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

The number of people seeking workplace counselling for stress, anxiety and burnout has soared in the wake of Covid-19, experts say.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson. Photo / Supplied
Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said there had been a significant increase

