Bay of Plenty Times

Business leaders talk about mental health, well-being and how they beat boardroom stress

9 minutes to read
Activities away from the boardroom are important for mental health and well-being, leaders say. Photo / Andrew Warner

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Chain sawing, DJ-ing, DIYing, lawn mowing, mountain biking, gardening, fishing and enjoying a cold beer. These are how some chief executives, mayors, and business owners let off steam away from the stresses of the boardroom.

