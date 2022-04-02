Activities away from the boardroom are important for mental health and well-being, leaders say. Photo / Andrew Warner

Chain sawing, DJ-ing, DIYing, lawn mowing, mountain biking, gardening, fishing and enjoying a cold beer. These are how some chief executives, mayors, and business owners let off steam away from the stresses of the boardroom.

NZME asked business leaders for their top tips for mental health and wellbeing while dealing with the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Grenfell is an active relaxer.

His best wind-down time ''is spent on my lifestyle-orchard block, flogging my guts out digging holes, building fences, trimming hedges and tending to avocado trees''.

''I do my best to separate work from home life and tend to find that the time I spend on the ride-on mower each week, or with a cold beer as the sun goes down, does the trick.''

Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Greenfield with his catch of the day. Photo / Supplied

He said every year his family escapes to the beach to get back to barefoot basics, living under canvas, fishing and foraging for kai with plenty of swimming.

''Throughout the year I try and get out in the dingy every couple of weeks to catch a feed of snapper.''

''I love fishing as a recreational activity and as a way of putting food on the table. Preparing and cooking a freshly caught fish meal for the family is all part of the process.''

Bryce Heard and his wife Karen used to farm deer and this is their deer velvet on ice. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said working on his farm and other outdoor activities like fishing and wildlife interests gave him physical balance.

Meanwhile, he was mentally stimulated by his business role.

That dichotomy of interests had driven Heard and placed a heavy workload on his shoulders.

''But the workload is stimulating when you get a diversity of activity. Stress can be very debilitating when it all comes constantly from one source.''

Heard said as Covid dragged on and morphed from one set of business problems to another, the stress placed on many of its members had been felt more and more at a personal level.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler says chainsaw days are tops. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler said doing something that takes your focus and attention but doesn't drain the same energies that work does -was the key to unwinding.

''For me DIY or working outside on our section are great tonics, mixing hard physical work with creating something …. chainsaw days are the tops.''

Making sure there was time for a swim at the end of the day had been an invaluable daily reset point over the summer, and getting enough sleep was important for mental wellbeing.

''Sunday afternoon lounger time with a good book, puppy curled up beside me and a snooze under the gazebo is wonderfully rebalancing.''

By her own admission, Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick is no expert but she enjoys gardening. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Lakes Council mayor Steve Chadwick said she liked to listen to music and attempt to cook a well-balanced meal.

''I may relax with a book or something else that's good for the brain and I enjoy a spa every night. With so much going on and so many stresses, it's important to de-stress and recharge and I find that just doing everyday normal things helps me do that.''

She enjoys walking and cycling and staying in contact with whanau and friends.

''I really value their friendship, love and support and their sage advice and I know where to go when I need it. I'm also a lot better now at recognising when I need to get right away and that's when I head out to visit whanau or friends.''

''The best tonic for me is time with my kids and grandkids who make me laugh, don't care who I am and like to poke fun at me about things like my dancing skills – or lack thereof. I'm not an expert but I love pottering around the garden.''

Rotorua businessman Nathan Shaw likes DJ-ing in his man cave to relax and unwind. Photo Andrew / Warner

Rotorua businessman Nathan Shaw said there was more to life than work.

He downloaded by Dj-ing in his own purpose-built bar.

''I do that every second day. I have been DJ-ing since the 1990s and that is how I vent through music.''

Rotorua Lakes Council deputy Mayor Dave Donaldson says being in the forest keeps him grounded. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Lakes Council deputy mayor Dave Donaldson said he was a type-A personality.

''My mother used to say I just ripped into stuff and was always on the go''.

He said if he did not exercise he'd go stir crazy.

''I like riding one of my bikes in the forest because it's such a mindful environment. I often come home physically exhausted but mentally refreshed.''

Donaldson took that one step further and built a mountain bike course around his house and said ''the neighbours thought I had completely lost it''.

''We're up on a hill so I put little arrows and tape that went around the house, over the deck and around a couple of trees and down some rocks.''

''I also do a fair bit of walking and I'm at home in nature or at the lakes ...that does wonders for me and gives me time to reflect.''

Donaldson also had a home gym... ''which is a great alternative for if I crash one of my bikes''.

Sometimes 'own worst enemy' when it comes to ignoring the impact of workload pressures

The fact mental health is more readily discussed is positive.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler. Photo / NZME

That is the view of Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler who said, ''sometimes we can be our own worst enemy when it comes to ignoring the impact of workload pressures''.

''Growing self-awareness and learning when to realise 'you know what, I'm not ok here', and what to do about that is essential. You can use the analogy of car maintenance, our mental health is an ongoing thing and needs an ongoing level of attention and awareness to help keep us balanced.''

Chandler said when the pressure was really on, ''remember to be kind to yourself, let go of unrealistic expectations and don't sweat the small stuff''.

''Make sure you have your own special place to re-charge your batteries and don't leave it until the car won't start.''

One of the biggest challenges of Covid had been knowing the immense workload that DHB teams have carried and having limited ability to ease this.

''Our people give so much of themselves to their work because it really matters to them and we're balancing meeting the healthcare needs of our communities with trying to support our teams to keep well themselves.''

NZME asked business leaders their top tips for mental health and wellbeing alongside their Covid challenges.

Rotorua Lakes Council Steve Chadwick

Rotorua Lakes Council mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / NZME

What has been the biggest Covid related challenge for you and how did you overcome that?

''The biggest challenge for me has been when I was confined to home during lockdowns and when I had Covid as I'm a very social person. So I rang friends and whanau frequently and that contact with the people dearest to me really helped me get through.''

What is your best tip for work-life balance?

''You must make time for yourself. Trust the team around you and don't be afraid to hand things over to others – you don't have to front or do everything yourself. You must make time for yourself. Trust the team around you and don't be afraid to hand things over to others – you don't have to front or do everything yourself.''

Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Grenfell

Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Grenfell. Photo / NZME

What has been the biggest Covid related challenge for you and how did you overcome that?

''Guiding the organisation through the uncertainty of the various lockdowns, restrictions and vaccine requirements and supporting staff throughout. A principle goal of the executive was to get through Covid without any forced job losses and this approach has guided our decision-making.''

What is your best tip for work-life balance?

''Don't take yourself too seriously and surround yourself with people who make you laugh a lot.''

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / NZME

What has been the biggest Covid related challenge for you and how did you overcome that?

''For me, it has been a huge benefit to have the farm not only as an outlet for my animal/outdoor passion but also for maintaining a balanced view of the issues when times have been bleak for so many in the business world.''

What is your best tip for work-life balance?

''Get a diversity of activity. Stress can be very debilitating when it all comes constantly from the one source.''

Rotorua Lakes Council deputy mayor Dave Donaldson

Rotorua Lakes Council deputy Mayor Dave Donaldson. Photo / NZME

What has been the biggest Covid related challenge for you and how did you overcome that?

''Mine was being confined and separated from whanau. Lucky I was an early adopter of fibre as I led the council's digital strategy back in 2015 so I had seamless connectivity.''

What is your best tip for work-life balance?

''Number one is staying healthy. You can have all the brainpower in the world but if your body is not willing then I'm afraid, you are a casualty and no help whatsoever. For me, it is finding tricky ways of fitting in exercise and I'll often ride to and from the office through the forest on my bike.''