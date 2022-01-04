Megan Wilson: We've hit 90 per cent, so what should our next focus should be?

People out in force at Mount Maunganui beach. Photo / George Novak

The Bay hitting 90 per cent fully vaccinated is as much of a cause for celebration as ringing in the new year.

Many had been working tirelessly last year to reach this milestone with the hope of protecting themselves and their whānau - and so 2022 could look a little more "normal".

The Bay of Plenty was one of the last to reach 90 per cent and out of the 20 district health boards nationally, only Northland, Lakes, Tairawhiti, Taranaki, Whanganui, West Coast to reach the total.

And while many of us are enjoying a summer filled with the benefits the vaccine pass brings, we now need to turn our attention to two things - booster shots and Māori also reaching the 90 per cent target.

Now that Omicron has been exposed in the community and as more cases are detected at the border, it's essential we get on to our booster shots as soon as we're eligible.

Anyone who had their second dose more than six months ago can get a booster.

But from Wednesday, this six-month wait changes to four months for walk-in appointments. From January 17, people can book their booster through the Book My Vaccine website.

The Ministry of Health says the latest research from Pfizer indicates a booster shot would strengthen antibody levels "considerably" from what was seen with two doses against Omicron.

But what is also important for our community is Māori getting their vaccination rate up to 90 per cent.

As of January 4, 76 per cent of Māori in the Bay of Plenty were fully vaccinated and 84 per cent had received one dose, Ministry of Health data shows.

An Eastern Bay health provider chief executive said it would not be celebrating until Māori also achieved the 90 per cent target, and a Tauranga kaupapa Māori health provider said reaching this figure for Māori in the Bay was "a long way off".

The latter also said its mobile vaccination clinic had experienced verbal abuse from a tiny minority, and this had been "quite challenging and scary at times".

In September, a Bay of Plenty primary health organisation said the best way to increase vaccination rates for Māori was to "go into their communities and vaccinate them by their bubble or by household".

An iwi-led vaccination clinic in December showed this to be true after it achieved a 90 per cent Māori turnout rate.

While it's easy to forget about all things Covid related and enjoy the sunshine, the threat is still real, and we can't afford to become complacent.

One look across the ditch and to the Northern Hemisphere shows countries are still severely battling Covid-19. And despite being nearly two years into the pandemic, some are reintroducing strict restrictions again, with the Netherlands going back into lockdown just before Christmas.

Let's make sure that's not New Zealand too - get your booster shots and have those conversations with friends and whānau about the importance of getting vaccinated if they are yet to take up the opportunity to do so.