Plant & Food research scientist Dr Steve Green has won the 2022 Kiwifruit Innovation Award. Photo / Supplied

2022 Kiwifruit Innovation Award winner announced

Plant & Food research scientist Dr Steve Green has won the 2022 Kiwifruit Innovation Award for his kiwifruit work in the environmental space.

Recognising the importance of water resources, Green led the design and development of bespoke scientific tools for measuring the flow of nutrients and water in orchards.

Through his extensive modelling expertise, Green provided the research tools for the industry to measure, predict, and optimise water use and nutrient management in kiwifruit growing locations in New Zealand and Italy.

Zespri chairman and award judge Bruce Cameron said Green's work had been instrumental in supporting the industry's focus on sustainability and resilience.

"Dr Green has made a significant contribution to the industry over decades and remains a key leader for Zespri as we work towards achieving our ambitious sustainability goals around water and nutrient management.

"Sustainability is critical for our industry. Dr Green's work will enable growers to predict their water and nutrient needs and optimise water and nutrient inputs to ensure we can continue to grow in a way that's good for our growers, communities and the environment."

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc chairman Mark Mayston, and fellow judge, said Green's work was critical to helping safeguard the viability of the kiwifruit industry for future generations.

Green said it was an honour to be recognised by the industry.

"It's incredibly rewarding to be able to help growers understand the water needs of kiwifruit cultivars throughout their life-cycle and to reduce water use, so that together we can minimise kiwifruit's environmental footprint and preserve our land and water resources.

"I'm grateful for the support of my team, and the industry, as we work together to solve the challenges of this generation, so that our future generations, and the kiwifruit industry can thrive."

Groundworks for new lifestyle centre to begin

Groundworks for Tauranga Crossing's new lifestyle centre are set to start next week.

The new lifestyle centre would include 5760sq m and 850sq m of large format retail stores and 185 car parks.

Tauranga Crossing chief executive Lauren Riley said the lifestyle centre expansion would bring new high-quality shopping opportunities to the wider Bay of Plenty.

The new retailers would be announced early next year following strong demand from local, national and international retailers, she said.

An aerial view of the Tauranga Crossing shopping complex. Photo / Supplied

"We are excited to break ground at Tauranga Crossing Lifestyle Centre. This represents the next stage of our long-term plans for this regional hub and popular destination.

''The upcoming works will strengthen the retail offer at Tauranga Crossing by adding to our existing mix of retail. We have strong interest already and look forward to announcing further new retail choices for our community."

Stage 1 and 2 of Tauranga Crossing opened in 2016 and 2019. The centre comprises 35,000sq m and 1500 car parks, 125-plus stores and eateries.

The Tauranga Crossing shopping complex was expected to provide 70,000m2 of retail floor space.

Local artists receive boost to further careers

A visual artist, a published poet and writer, and an accomplished violinist have all been awarded arts awards for 2022 in a partnership between Acorn Foundation and Creative Bay of Plenty.

Caitrin Mackenzie-Everitt received the Acorn Foundation Coker Classical Art Award, a grant that will assist with her studies at Otago Polytechnic, where she is currently working towards a Bachelor of Visual Arts.

The 20-year-old Tauranga artist said it was an exciting time in her life and she was grateful for the chance to follow her passion.

"This scholarship and future opportunities to meet and hopefully be mentored by Jenny Coker, will have a huge impact on me."

Tauranga artist and Acorn donor Jenny Coker sits on the assessment panel alongside Creative Bay of Plenty and the Acorn Foundation.

Otumoetai College Year 13 student Ella Quarmby was the winner of the Jann Medlicott Creative Arts Award based on her outstanding creative writing in poetry and short stories.

Quarmby will study a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Political Science at Victoria University next year.

"I am incredibly grateful for this award in ways that go beyond its financial aspect - to be recognised by people outside my immediate circle is probably the best encouragement a writer can have."

Acorn donor Jann Medlicott died in August this year after a long battle with cancer.

Acorn Foundation chief executive Lori Luke said Medlicott was a passionate and avid reader and would have been delighted to know this year's Creative Arts Award went to a young writer with "so much potential".

Caitrin Mackenzie-Everitt received the Acorn Foundation Coker Classical Art Award. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga Girls' College student Sarah Lee was the recipient of the Christine Tustain Classical Music Award. Lee will begin a Bachelor of Music at the University of Auckland in 2023.

Lee said she was grateful to be receiving the award.

"Music has had a tremendous impact in all stages and areas of my life and will continue to do so."

Annie Hill from Creative Bay of Plenty said the Acorn Foundation scholarships that support emerging talent in the creative sector provided a significant boost to the careers of the recipients.

"Not only do they support the financial aspects of study, which allows students to focus on their academic work, they also motivate recipients to achieve success and give them the confidence and validation that comes from having their work recognised through a highly competitive process."

Entries open for 2023 Ballance Farm Environment Awards

Organisers of the 2023 Ballance Farm Environment Awards are hoping for a record number of farmers to enter this year following two Covid-disrupted years.

Entries are open until October 15.

Run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the awards celebrate farmer and grower achievements and showcase good practice enabling the sharing of positive growing and farming stories within the industry for the ultimate benefit of all New Zealanders.

Assessment considers the farm system including animal and plant care, biodiversity, business health, climate, people and wellbeing, soil, water and waste management.

The regional awards programme was adjusted to fit lockdown and level parameters, and ultimately able to be completed, but the effects of Covid-19 impacted not only the number of farmers choosing to enter but also the timing of the judging visits and the awards events.

New Zealand Farm Environment Trust chairwoman Joanne van Polanen said the response from farmers, sponsors, and supporters to the recently held regional award events indicated there will be a strong number of entries to the 2023 awards.

"The overwhelming consensus was that not only did the entrants really value the attention and positive feedback throughout, but those attending the awards functions and the resulting winners' field days were grateful for the chance to connect with their peers and to be able to hear others' stories," van Polanen said.

"It isn't until you can't, that you realise how important it is to connect with industry peers in a supportive and positive setting."

The National Sustainability Showcase, which celebrates the regional supreme winners of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards and announces the national winners of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy, will be held in Christchurch on November 24.

Entries can be made online at nzfeawards.org.nz.