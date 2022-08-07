Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Meet Scion's new general manager of forests to timber products

7 minutes to read
Ashleigh Gee, owner of Miss Gee's Bar and Eatery in Tauranga was awarded the Future Leader of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Ashleigh Gee, owner of Miss Gee's Bar and Eatery in Tauranga was awarded the Future Leader of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Times

Scion welcomes new general manager

Scion is pleased to welcome Henri Baillères as its new general manager of forests to timber products, starting this week.

Dr Baillères has deep research and industry experience in forestry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.