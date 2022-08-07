Ashleigh Gee, owner of Miss Gee's Bar and Eatery in Tauranga was awarded the Future Leader of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Ashleigh Gee, owner of Miss Gee's Bar and Eatery in Tauranga was awarded the Future Leader of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Scion welcomes new general manager

Scion is pleased to welcome Henri Baillères as its new general manager of forests to timber products, starting this week.

Dr Baillères has deep research and industry experience in forestry and wood product innovation.

Most recently, the Frenchman was product development manager at Hyne Timber in Australia, an industry leader in the manufacture, optimisation and application of cross-laminated timber (CLT) and Glulam products.

Before that, he led the Forest Products Innovation Team of the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries. Baillères has also worked on forestry and wood product projects in several countries in Asia, the Pacific and Africa.

Dr Julian Elder, chief executive of Scion, which has its headquarters in Rotorua, said he was pleased Baillères was joining the team.

Henri Baillères is Scion's new general manager of forests to timber products. Photo / Supplied

"He is well known to us, having visited Scion a number of times, and his international industry leadership in advanced timber engineering will further strengthen our world-leading forest to timber products impact area."

Baillères said it was an honour and a privilege to join the Scion team.

"Scion's ambitious strategy for New Zealand will be transformational and pave the way for the development of a thriving new bioeconomy.

"I am ready to embrace my new position with enthusiasm and passion, where I expect to add value through my technical and scientific expertise, my understanding of the forest-wood value chain and my enjoyment of multidisciplinary teamwork."

Baillères was born in Toulouse, the European capital of the aeronautics and space industry. His scientific career began with CIRAD (French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development) studying the structural properties of wood from hybrid eucalyptus plantations in the Republic of the Congo.

His research spans the broad spectrum of the forest-based sector, reflecting his technical skills, engineering background and research experience in wood science and technology. He has published widely in forest and wood science and engineering.

His qualifications are a PhD (Wood Science from the University of Bordeaux), a MSc in Wood Science (Paris-Saclay University) and a Master of Engineering in Wood Industry and Technology (University of Lorraine, France). He is a Fellow of the International Academy of Wood Science (IAWS).

BayTrust grants at 'record' levels

BayTrust achieved a solid revenue result of $17 million (6.3 per cent) for the year ended March 31 2022, allowing Bay of Plenty communities to receive "record" grant commitments.

In a media statement, the Trust said the result was 1.4 percentage points above its benchmark, with its non-listed investment funds, in particular, performing well.

Once community grant commitments of $13m and overhead expenses were taken into account, the Trust achieved a $2m surplus for the year.

BayTrust chief executive Alistair Rhodes. Photo / Supplied

Trust chairperson Rita Nabney said part of the reason behind the solid results was the investment decisions the Trust made to commit to having a more illiquid, low carbon investment portfolio.

The Trust's investment base had grown from $89m, when it was first established as a separate investment entity in 1997, to $257m today.

This is an increase of $168m over 26 years, while over the same period the Trust has granted $97m into Bay of Plenty communities.

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes said he was excited about where the Trust was heading and said the priorities of Kaitiakitanga; Healthy, Secure and Affordable Housing; Community Wellbeing and Tū Māori Mai (supporting Māori aspirations), will continue.

BayTrust's region covers Katikati to Tūrangi, to Eastern and Western Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua and Taupō districts.

Career opportunities on show at Canvas expo

Tertiary to trades training opportunities, as well as careers in the region's leading businesses, will all be on show at the annual Canvas Tauranga Careers expo this month.

The Canvas Tauranga Careers Expo is on August 12 and 13 at Trustpower Arena, Baypark, and is free to attend.

Hosted by Priority One and The Rotary Club of Tauranga, the expo showcases the region's employment and training opportunities on offer under one roof. This year, more than 60 exhibitors will present to students from the region's schools, and to adults considering upskilling or a change in careers.

The Canvas Tauranga Careers Expo is on August 12 and 13 at Trustpower Arena, Baypark. Photo / Supplied

General manager of workplace and policy for Western Bay of Plenty economic development agency, Priority One, Greg Simmonds said the expo was a fantastic opportunity for students and parents to engage with employers and training providers who can assist them with their career decisions.

"The expo is valuable in bringing together local and national training institutes alongside a range of the region's leading businesses to showcase employment pathways.

"For adults, there are also opportunities to explore a change in career, upskill and make vital connections with local employers."

Bay of Plenty butcher wins medal in top bacon and ham competition

Col's Butchery in Mount Maunganui has won a silver medal for its boneless ham in the 100% New Zealand Bacon and Ham Awards. The medal was announced last week at a formal awards ceremony in Auckland.

After a three-year break, the competition was back up and running with more entries than ever before – almost 200 received across seven bacon and two ham categories.

Competition judge Hannah Miller Childs said it was an honour to be part of the judging this year.

Ambrosia Bar and Restaurant shines in Rotorua Matariki Dish Challenge 2022

Rotorua's Ambrosia Bar and Restaurant took out the title of the inaugural Rotorua Matariki Dish Challenge 2022 Champion.

Their winning dish was a Mamaku venison, Kākano harekeke and foraged Mamaku kawakawa pesto, celeriac puree, hāngi purple potato with Lux micro greens.

The inaugural Rotorua Matariki Dish Challenge had 11 local eateries create delicious dishes that highlighted the region's food while celebrating Matariki. The challenge, which ran for five weeks, allowed the public to taste their way around some of the town's best eateries.

The region's newest eateries made their mark on Rotorua's culinary scene, including Ani's Gin Bar with their Puha Pasta, and Poco with a Beetroot cured Warehou kumara brandade.

Peppers on the Point impressed with a fine dining entry while the Pullman's Barrel and Co reinvented the classic boil-up. Casual eateries also shone, with dishes like Fat Dog's Matariki Eggs Bene to Eastwood's Manuka-infused lamb pizza.

Hospitality award winners announced

Hospitality New Zealand has congratulated the winners of the four special people categories at its recent Hospitality Awards.

This was the first year that awards were made for Leader of the Year in Hospitality, Leader of the Year in Accommodation, Chef of the Year, and Future Leader of the Year. They joined winners of 18 other categories across the hospitality and accommodation sector.

The aim of these awards is to honour true professionals in the hospitality industry who are dedicated to their profession, and who contribute to and inspire confidence in their sectors.

Ashleigh Gee, owner of Miss Gee's Bar and Eatery in Tauranga was awarded the Future Leader of the Year.

This award recognises an individual working in the hospitality or accommodation industry who is making a significant contribution in their role.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said the winners were of exceptional quality but she was in no doubt they are just the tip of the iceberg.

Applications open for 2023 Rabobank New Zealand Graduate Programme

Applications for the 2023 intake of the Rabobank New Zealand Graduate Programme are

now open.

The 18-month-long programme offers university graduates with an interest in agriculture

the opportunity to begin their careers with the global specialist agribusiness bank.

Up to 10 graduates from around the country will be selected for the programme, which

will provide them with employment experience and career development support across

various divisions of the bank including Operations, Country Banking, Risk, Products and

Deposits and Human Resources.

Applications for the programme close on August 14 and the new intake of graduates will start the programme early next year.