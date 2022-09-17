Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Meet NZCB's new chief executive Malcolm Fleming

Zoe Hunter
7 mins to read
Malcolm Fleming and Gina Jones taking part in the 2021 MG Pre-56 Rally in Cambridge last year. Photo / Supplied

Malcolm Fleming is a self-confessed workaholic.

But he knows how to control the urge to think about work - by racing classic cars.

Fleming is a hard working, busy man. He has recently been appointed

