Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Meet new Bay of Plenty DHB chief executive: Pete Chandler on his vision for the future

6 minutes to read

Pete Chandler, the new chief executive of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board. Photo / George Novak

Leah Tebbutt
By:

Multimedia journalist

Pete Chandler watched a person have hip replacement surgery on his first day as a theatre practitioner.

"Within five minutes, I fainted."

It did not bode well after he had just chosen a career working

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.