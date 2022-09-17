Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Matt Cowley: Have our business leaders got 'do-gooder fatigue'?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Matt Cowley asks: Have our business leaders got 'do-gooder fatigue'? Photo / Getty Images

Matt Cowley asks: Have our business leaders got 'do-gooder fatigue'? Photo / Getty Images


COMMENT:

Bosses are tired of being the nice guy.

That's a headline I read at the weekend, from an article published in Fortune Magazine. Provocative, isn't it? But on reflection, some of it rings true

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.