Matatā: Lanes blocked as car and truck crash on State Highway 2

Police have been called to a crash on State Highway 2 at Matatā. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a truck and a car near Matatā in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to State Highway 2 in between Flax Rd and Burt Rd at 3.10pm.

Both lanes of the highway were reportedly blocked, she said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or follow the direction of staff at the scene.

St John and Fire and Emergency were also at the crash.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said no one was trapped.