Back row, left to right: Trevor Barman, principal of Hereworth School, Kathryn Burtenshaw, senior teacher of Year 7 and 8 class of Matahui School and Mary Woods, principal of Matahui School, with students from Hereworth School.

Teachers from a Bay of Plenty school that wanted to give something to those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle have delivered care packages to a school in Havelock North.

Matahui School, an independent primary school near Katikati, delivered care packages containing messages of hope, fresh produce, honey and home baking to Hereworth School, after hearing devastating stories of those affected by the cyclone.

A week after Cyclone Gabrielle left New Zealand’s shores, Matahui’s senior students began discussing how to help those who needed support. This led to the school offering a helping hand to the Hereworth community.

Hereworth School principal Trevor Barman told Matahui School principal Mary Woods shortly after the cyclone just how heavily affected the community had been.

He shared “nightmarish” stories of families only just escaping with their lives, taking refuge in trees, and climbing into attics to escape the raging waters.

Matahui School teacher Debbie Kingsford-Tinling and senior student Mahe Turnwald prepare care packages for Hereworth School students.

Wood said the reaction from Matahui School was instant.

“So many families lost everything. We wanted them to know that we care, and they are not far from our thoughts.”

Woods, and Year 7 and 8 teacher Kathryn Burtenshaw, delivered the care packages to the school on April 5.

“All of our students from as young as 5 years old to our seniors provided a care package, which was personalised to a child impacted by the floods,” she said.

The packages included Easter eggs, lollies, stationery, games, books and handwritten cards or letters from Matahui students.

Alongside the care packages, fresh produce and honey were donated by Katikati families and businesses.

“I’m so proud of our students, all of the school community were involved in the venture,” Wood said. “Instilling hope is a valuable lesson for our students and humanity in general.”

Travelling through the Esk Valley on the way to Havelock North last Wednesday was a surreal and emotional experience, seeing the damage from the cyclone, as there was still so much work to be done, Woods said.

Barman said some families had not seen fresh produce for weeks as supply chains had yet to be reinstated.

Many of the affected families were orchard growers and farmers and had lost their incomes, orchards and livestock.

The care packages were given to the families with the greatest need, and the Hereworth School staff and community were hugely touched by Matahui School’s generosity.

“It has brightened up the start of the holiday period for many,” Barman said.

Matahui School would like to thank the generous families, students, alumni community, and local businesses who donated.