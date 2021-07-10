Master Builders 2021 House of the Year winners announced for Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau

The Supreme Award was won by Reside Construction. Photo / Supplied

The Supreme Award was won by Reside Construction. Photo / Supplied

A coastal Ōmokoroa home described as "unbelievably breathtaking" by judges has taken the top gong at the regional Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

The 2021 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau awards were held last night in Tauranga.

The national competition recognised homes, builders, and craftsmen across the country and had over 347 entries across 11 regions.

The Supreme Award for the region was won by Tauranga's Reside Construction for a "truly impressive" single-story beachside Ōmokoroa home built to "very high standards", the judges said.

The Supreme Award was won by Reside Construction. Photo / Supplied

The home is single-storey on a flat building site, however due to minimum floor heights and flood management controls, sits on timber piles driven up to 10m deep, perched 1.6m above the ground.

It took approximately 8,000 hours just to landscape the property.

The home is clad in greyed colour horizontal cedar with vertical battens, the ceilings and walls were a real challenge, however all of this effort paid off to produce a "stunning" home.

"The home is understated, but superbly designed and crafted."

Reside Construction also won a Gold Award, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, and Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, as well as taking out the Resene New Home over $2 million category.

Reside Construction won the Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award. Photo / Supplied

The home was a collaboration between designers, clients, and trades with an "acute" degree of accuracy and difficulty involved, the judges said.

"That will no doubt make this home timeless."

The Supreme renovation of the Year was won by Calley Homes. Photo / Supplied

The Supreme renovation of the Year was won by Tauranga-based Calley Homes for their "stunning renovation" with a "sleek" open plan cabana.

The tight site to carry out construction wasn't a big enough barrier for the company as the judges praised the design created for entertainment.

Calley Homes also took home the Bunnings Renovation over $1 million Award, Outdoor Living Excellence Award and a Gold Award for a Mount Maunganui home.

Calley Homes also took it out another renovation award for another home where the judges applauded the additions to the historic houses which maintained the original character.

This home won the Renovation up to $500,000 category, the Gerrand Flooring Lifestyle Award and a Gold Award for a Tauranga home.

Calley Homes won the Renovation up to $500,000 category. Photo / Supplied

Awards and Winners

Supreme House of the Year Award - Reside Construction, Ōmokoroa

Supreme Renovation of the Year Award - Calley Home, Tauranga

Renovation up to $500,000 - Calley Homes, Tauranga

Renovation $500,000 - $1 million - Fairburn Builders, Matua

Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 Million - Belco Homes, Ōmokoroa

New Home $1.5 million - $2 million - JBH Building Limited, Pāpāmoa