Mark Vette with Reggie whom he taught to fly a plane. Photo / NZME

Hot water Beach resident, world-renowned animal behaviourist, zoologist and trainer, Mark Vette, has been appointed patron for Canine Friends Pet Therapy.

Canine Friends is a national network of volunteers who share their well-behaved dogs with residents in rest homes, and patients in hospitals and hospices.

Mark's vision, his 'big idea', is to transform dog behaviour in New Zealand in 10 years by helping people understand dog behaviour and develop harmonious, loving relationships with their dog.

Canine Friends president Vicky Graham says she is delighted to welcome Mark as patron.

"Mark's innate understanding and well-known love of dogs fits perfectly with the values of our organisation. He appreciates the strong bond between people and dogs and the power of the non-judgemental love dogs provide.

''They help to create friendships, break down barriers and support people during anxious times," says Vicky.

Canine Friends, which has been operating for 32 years, has around 660 members and continues to grow as the demand for interaction with dogs increases.

Each year Canine Friends member/dog teams visit over 450 facilities around New Zealand, including rest homes, hospitals, hospices, rehabilitation centres, dementia units and correction centres.

The organisation also has universities and corporates on its visiting list and sees an increasing demand for dogs to help reduce executive stress and to help students cope at exam time.

Mark Vette says he is honoured to be patron of Canine Friends and is delighted to support the meaningful work they do in bringing comfort and joy.

"I feel so strongly about the power of the relationship between people and dogs. Dogs have evolved alongside us for tens of thousands of years.

''It is a very unique and special relationship. When we gaze into our dog's eyes and they look into ours, we are both flooded with oxytocin (the love hormone) and good feeling.

"Canine Friends' work is built on this amazing, beautiful relationship, allowing people who don't have access to a dog to experience this wonderful, loving contact.

''This work is mutually beneficial to dogs and people alike. Dogs thrive on having a purpose and relish the social contact and pats they get too," says Mark.

Canine Friends dogs come in various shapes and sizes and are both pedigree and mixed breeds, says Vicky.

"All sorts of dogs make good Canine Friends dogs. It's not about size and shape, it's about temperament - dogs who like people, dogs who enjoy being fussed over and patted, dogs who can stay calm and focused while they are working.

''Prior to acceptance, all dogs are assessed by an experienced assessor."

Research shows that physical touching and interacting with animals can lower people's blood pressure and provide stress relief. Tests show that within minutes of petting a dog, humans and dogs alike experience massive releases of beneficial hormones.

"We have members visiting Intensive Care Units in several hospitals and the staff say they often see visible changes in a patient's mood which is very beneficial for their recovery.

''The visits are a huge morale boost and have a positive effect on both staff and patients, says Vicky.

Canine Friends Pet Therapy dogs also participate in reading programmes at libraries and schools where the calming non-judgemental influence of dogs sees them act as reading buddies on a one-on-one basis with children experiencing reading difficulties.