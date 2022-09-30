Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: What a time to be a central banker

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Mark Lister expects to see another rate hike next week. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Lister expects to see another rate hike next week. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

The Reserve Bank will announce its latest monetary policy decision this coming week, almost a year to the day since the first increase in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) for this cycle.

We've seen

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.