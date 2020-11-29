Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: Strong New Zealand dollar both good and bad

5 minutes to read

Mark Lister writes the NZ dollar is seen as a 'risk currency'. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times


COMMENT: A few days ago, the NZ dollar pushed through US$0.70 against the US dollar for the first time since June 2018.

This strength in our currency isn't a great surprise, and there's every chance

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.