Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: Keeping your head during difficult markets

4 minutes to read
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Times

COMMENT:

Keeping our mental health in check has been a challenge for many of us lately. Lockdowns, restrictions and other changes have made it more difficult to cope with all the regular pressures people face.

