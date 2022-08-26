Tauranga man David Malcolm Richards, 31, pleaded guilty to raping a girl under 16. Photo / Supplied

WARNING: This story details sexual assault.

A man who gave a young girl alcohol before raping her will spend the next six years behind bars.

David Malcolm Richards was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court this morning after pleading guilty to a single charge of rape in July.

According to the summary of facts, Richards was 31 years old and his victim was aged under 16. He gave her several drinks before he raped her.

The offending occurred on June 3 this year, with overwhelming evidence and a swift guilty plea pushing the case from a police complaint through to sentencing in just 12 weeks.

The offending came to light when she told her mother the next day and they went to police.

He admitted the offending in two video interviews with police and later pleaded guilty in court.

Two background reports were presented to the court today to assist with sentencing, including a psychological assessment.

"You understand the enormity of what you've done here; the damage you have done to this child and to the rest of the family," Judge Thomas Ingram said, acknowledging that Richards was shown to demonstrate remorse.

"You've accepted you've done wrong - as you should."

The severity of the offending was exacerbated, however, due to the child's age and vulnerability.

The judge began with a sentence starting point of 10 years' imprisonment, with a 25 per cent discount for an early guilty plea and a further 15 per cent discount for remorse and previous good character.

Richards was sentenced to six years' imprisonment, and will be added to the child sex offender register.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.