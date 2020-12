A 27-year-old man will appear in Tauranga District Court on Christmas Eve. Photo / File

A man has been arrested after reports of a firearm shot in Tauranga.

Police received a report of a firearm believed to be shot at a Queen Rd address about 7.30pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and is due in court on Thursday on a charge of unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm.